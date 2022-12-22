Woodburn – Lewis Powers Carter Jr. age 70 of Woodburn, passed away in Bowling Green on Wednesday at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born in Warren County to the late Lewis Powers Sr. and Joyce Lucille Gray Carter. He is also preceded in death by his son, Christopher Alan Carter. He was a retired Fork Lift Operator at Eaton and Production Line at Holley Carb. He was a member of the Richpond Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Gloria Jeannette McDonald Carter. Son, Michael Carter of Bowling Green. Grandsons, Gavin and Garrett Carter. Sister, Shirley Snodgrass of Bowling Green. Several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be from 10:00am to 2:00 pm Monday with the funeral service starting at 2:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in the White’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
