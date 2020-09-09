Lewis Raymond Spotts III, age 35, passed away Friday September 4, 2020 at his residence in Bowling Green, KY. The Columbus, OH native was the son of Lewis Raymond Spotts Jr and Peggy Ann Spotts who survive. Lewis was born December 9, 1984, the only child to Ray and Peggy Spotts. He graduated from West Jessamine High School in 2003 and went on to develop a successful business career as the founder and owner of Law Enforcement Magnets. Lewis had an enthusiasm for life that affected all who knew him. Whatever he did, it was done to the fullest, be it exercising, nutritious eating, or building a business from scratch. Wherever Lewis went, he left his mark, be it the gym, the office, or a local restaurant. No one who met Lewis could forget him; his boundless energy and exciting ideas could change the atmosphere of a room instantaneously. Never content to sit idly, Lewis was a man of action who pushed others into accomplishing great things. He was keenly aware that he was born for greatness and he did more in 35 years than most could do in two lifetimes. Of all his amazing accomplishments, the greatest thing he did was pour out love to people. Lewis did not hold back his love and those who knew him best were overwhelmed by the affection that flowed so fiercely from his heart. Lewis is survived by two loving parents, his father, Ray, and his mother, Peggy. He is also survived by his precious girlfriend Megan Evans, and his 3 beloved cats, Midnight, Baby Puddin', and Baby love. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM and Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.
