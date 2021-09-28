Bristol, Tenn. – Lillian Beatrice Stophel McCrary went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Born, September 25, 1926, in Bristol, Tennessee, Lillian married Ivan Paul McCrary on July 4, 1945. While Ivan proceeded Lillian in death, their love for each other never waned. Lillian and Ivan raised their only daughter, Daryl Jean McCrary Conlee with a strong sense of family and love for the Lord. Lillian was blessed with many talents and worked in retail and hospitality but was most fulfilled in her work as a piano teacher and mother. Lillian is survived by her daughter, Daryl Jean; her son-in-law, Gary Douglas Conlee; her grandchildren Christopher Paul (Carissa Ann) and Dianne Marie; her great-grandchildren, Mykayla Grace, Aiden Christopher, and Emily Ann; and extended family. Lillian is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ivan Paul; her mother, Sally Dickerson Stophel; her brothers, James Charles (Alpha Brown) and Jeff Elcania. The funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive from 12 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Shelby Hills Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at www. oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: 29S3MM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Vanderbilt Eye Institute. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS