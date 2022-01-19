Bowling Green - Lillian Hoofer Troublefield, 86 of Bowling Green died Sunday, January 2, 2022 at her residence.

She was a daughter of the late Louie and Lydia Hoofer and wife of the late Shirley Phillip Troublefield. She was owner and operator of Lilly's Bakery and Coffee Shop in Leitchfield and a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. She was the best mother and friend a daughter could ever want.

Her survivors include a daughter, Valerie Sue Olgin and a son, Louie Troublefield; three grandchildren, Phillip Troublefield, Jeremiah and Joshua Olgin of Texas; one great grandchild, John Olgin of Texas.

Cremation was chosen under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.