...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM
CST/ THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two
inches, with locally higher amounts. A light glaze of ice may be
possible as well.
* WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east
central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 8 AM EST /7 AM
CST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to icy or snow
covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit
https://pws.trafficwise.org/pws In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road
Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
Bowling Green - Lillian Hoofer Troublefield, 86 of Bowling Green died Sunday, January 2, 2022 at her residence.
She was a daughter of the late Louie and Lydia Hoofer and wife of the late Shirley Phillip Troublefield. She was owner and operator of Lilly's Bakery and Coffee Shop in Leitchfield and a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. She was the best mother and friend a daughter could ever want.
Her survivors include a daughter, Valerie Sue Olgin and a son, Louie Troublefield; three grandchildren, Phillip Troublefield, Jeremiah and Joshua Olgin of Texas; one great grandchild, John Olgin of Texas.
Cremation was chosen under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
