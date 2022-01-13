Bowling Green - Lillian Hoofer Troublefield, 86 of Bowling Green died Sunday, January 2, 2022 at her residence.
She was a daughter of the late Louie and Lydian Much Hoofer and wife of the late Shirley Phillip Troublefield. She was owner and operator of Lilly's Bakery and a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ.
Her survivors include a daughter, Valerie Sue Olgin and a son, Louise Troublefield; three grandchildren, Phillip Troublefield, Jeremiah and Joshua Olgin; one great grandchild, John Olgin.
Cremation was chosen under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.