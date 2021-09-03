Bowling Green - Lillie Garnetta Smart, born March 11, 1942 and passed away September 2, 2021.
Garnetta was preceded in death by her husband Jr. Smart in 2019 and daughter Sheila Yates in 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Lana Poynor (Chad); grandson, Nick (Brittney); granddaughters, Lindsay and Ashlyn Poynor, and her great-grandson, Nicholas Brock Poynor. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Hall; brother, Junior Reagan; son-in-law, Mike, and dozens of nieces and nephews.
Garnetta was a member of Alvaton Church of Christ, she loved gardening, floral design, and mowing her yard. She will be laid to rest beside Junior and Sheila in a private graveside service in Bowling Green Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.