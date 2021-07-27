Bowling Green – Lillie Mae Parsley Wheat, age 100, passed away Monday July 26, 2021 in Bowling Green, Ky. The Edmonson County native was the daughter of the late Noah Parsley and Janie Mae Parsley, she was preceded in death by her husband Georgie Wilson Wheat, one son Dallas Wheat and two grandsons, Greg Wheat and Jeff Wheat. Mrs. Wheat was a member of Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by one daughter, Anna Lavon Wheat Lindsey (Clinton), one daughter -in- law, Nelda Wheat one sister, Noris Vandgrift, two grandchildren, Dallisa Haas (Ryan) and Mike Wheat (Kathy), eight great- grandchildren, Madeline Haas, Caroline Haas, Noah Haas, Kay Hardin (J.T.) Ashley Talbott (Philip), Matthew Guess (Tina), Shelby Wheat and Jeffrey Dallas Wheat, four great-great grandchildren, Cody Hardin, Dawson Hardin, Alivia Talbott and Adalyn Talbott. Visitation will be Thursday July 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM and Friday July 30, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM with Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
