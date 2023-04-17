BOWLING GREEN – Mrs. Linda Lee Ackzien age 80 of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her loved ones in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Ackzien are scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Cone Funeral Home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Visitation with the family will begin on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Thursday from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM.
Linda was born in Alvaton, Kentucky to the late Homer Maurice and Ruby Goad Lee. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 56 years James Lawrence Ackzien, Sr., her brothers Billy Lee, Glenn Lee and Burt Atkinson, her sisters Rosemary Pruitt and Sandra White. Linda is survived by her four children, daughters Deborah Aisenbrey, Angela Fuentes, Tawana Ackzien and son James Ackzien, Jr., four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Brother Homer Melwood Lee, sisters Vera King, and Sharon Gosnell.
Linda was a devoted member of Three Springs Baptist Church. She loved and nurtured her family selflessly. Traveling around the world by her husband’s side to Army bases, making sure with each move that her family had a warm and loving home. Linda had a gift of always making everyone who entered her home feel like family. She was a wonderful teacher of life lessons, had a keen since of humor, a great cook and she always made room for anyone at her table.
Linda would tell everyone she knew “I live my life for my children” and she gave a hundred percent to make all of her children feel special and especially loved every day of her life. She was a life member of the American Legion Post 23 where she volunteered going to nursing homes visiting veterans, a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 5712 and an Eastern Star. She dedicated her life serving the Lord and family.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.