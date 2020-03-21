Bowling Green - Linda Osborne, 77, of Bowling Green entered into rest Thursday March 19, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was born to the late Joseph Merle (J.M.) and Thelma L. Chick in Barren County on November 11, 1942. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Robin Ree Osborne, as well as her brother Joe D. Chick, half-brother Herman Pete "Babe" McGann, her very dear friend Martha Watt and her beloved canine companion, Beau. Besides being a loving mother, Grandmother and Aunt, Linda worked at Holley Carburetor, University Plaza Hotel and eventually was a caregiver to others in her later years, she was a Baptist and friend to all. She loved her sons, daughter-in-laws, and most of all she cherished her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their events throughout the years and watching high school sports and musicals, WKU ballgames with her neighbors (especially the cheerleaders) and was an avid BG Hot Rods fan, keeping up with them even when she could not make the games. Survivors include her two sons: Rickey Joseph Osborne (Kani) of Bowling Green, Michael Todd Osborne (Kelly) of Nashville, TN and her four grandchildren Ryan Osborne of Melbourne, FL, Rachel Osborne, Jacob Osborne and Loren Osborne all of Bowling Green, half-sister Phyllis Siddens, her nieces Tracey Schmidt, Leigh Hopper and nephew Bobby Siddens, many grand-nieces and nephews along with her special lifelong friend Ron Handka of Phoenix, AZ. Cremation was chosen and due to the Coronavirus and social restrictions, a private service will be held at a later date. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for the staff at Med Center Health (Emergency Department, CCU, 3B, Cath Lab and Orthopedic Services) for providing the best care the region has to offer, you are "Simply the Best." Also, we appreciate the excellent care and guidance from Dr. Kushal Singh, Dr. Pamela Smith and Dr. Craig Losekamp with Graves and Gilbert. Also, our hearts go out to all the staff at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, which was a blessing to our family and those of so many others. We also appreciate BRADD (Sharon Cassetty) for all of their support services for providing the vital community services to keep our elderly in their homes whenever possible. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to one of the following: Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd. Bowling Green, KY 42104; BRADD (Agency for Aging) 177 Graham Ave. Bowling Green, KY 42101; or the Commonwealth Health Foundation Free Clinic 740 E. 10th Ave. Bowling Green, KY 42101 which are all a blessing to our community.
