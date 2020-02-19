Bowling Green - Linda Bell Smith, 63, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully on Sunday February 16th, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky after a very brave battle with cancer. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by family and love.
Linda was born in Paducah, Kentucky to the late Leland and Ruth Bell. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael C. Smith, and a daughter Rebecca F. Smith Whitlow.
Survivors include her daughter Amy M. Meece and grandchildren Eden and Adrien, of Bowling Green, Ky.
She is also survived by her brother Charles Bell (Janice), nephew James Bell (Crystal) and their daughter Sarah, all of Ennis, TX.
Ms. Linda was the director of Emmanuel Preschool (a Ministry of First Baptist Church) in Bowling Green for 26 years. She devoted herself to the center, and has loved and cared for so many children and families in that time. This was her passion and purpose in life, as helping others always brought her joy. Additionally, she enjoyed cheering on the Bowling Green High School Purples, and cherished time spent with her family and friends. She was also a member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21st from 4:00-8:00 p.m at First Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Linda Smith; First Baptist Church for Emmanuel Preschool Special Projects Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
