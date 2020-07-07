Scottsville - Linda Carol Jones King, age 74, died peacefully at her home in Scottsville surrounded by family and friends on Monday July 6, 2020.
Born in Bowling Green, Ky. to the late Henry Pusey Jones and Mary Mildred Moore Jones, she was preceded in death by her husband William Edward "Whoopie" King. Also preceding her in death were her two sisters, Anita Jones Pardue and Ann Jones Van Winkle, and her son in law, Randy Tabor.
Surviving her are her two daughters, Paige Tabor and Julie Shelton (Nick) all of Scottsville, four grandchildren; Elliot Tabor Stone (Garrett), Shelby Shelton Keegan (Raleigh), Will Henry Tabor (Megan), and Scott Shelton (Samatha), and four great grandchildren; Tabor and Ann Chapel Stone and Jackson and Arthur Shelton. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Visitation will be Wednesday July 8, 2020 beginning at 12 noon until 8:00 PM and Thursday from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday July 9, 2020 at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Durham Springs Missionary Baptist Church or Hosparus Health of Barren River.
