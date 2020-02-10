Bowling Green – Linda Christy Piercey, 71, of Bowling Green passed away February 9, 2020 at her residence.
The Bowling Green native is the daughter of the late Reginald George Christy and Theda Lowe Christy Petty, who survives. Mrs. Piercey was a devoted Christian and a member of Bristow Christian Church. She graduated from Bowling Green High School class of 1966 and retired from Eaton Corporation. She also babysat many kids through the years, which was her true calling. Linda always put others first and was small, but had an enormous heart. She was known to many as “Nanny.”
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Leonard B. Piercey; one daughter, Laurie McCombs (Donald); one son, Brandon Piercey; one sister, Karen Cole (Ronnie); three grandchildren, Ashlie Glenn, Madison Priddy, and Layla Piercey; one niece, Dr. Christy Cole Harping; six grandchildren in her heart, Trey, Grayson, Logan, Tyler, Mallory, and Shelby; one sister-in-law, Elaine Ford (Jim); one special aunt, Barbara Long; one special cousin, Ronnie Hardcastle.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bristow Christian Church or Bowling Green Christian Academy.
Commented