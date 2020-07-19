Photo: Linda Douglas Abbott

Bowling Green - Linda Douglas Abbott, 75, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday July 18, 2020 at the Hospice House. She was the daughter of the late Garnett Otis and Irene Hartman Douglas. Linda was born in Warren County, Kentucky on December 9, 1944. Linda was also preceded in death by two sisters; Norma Jean Russell (Damon) and Barbara York (Bennie); and one brother Roy Douglas. She worked for Holley Performance for 35 years. Linda was an avid UK Basketball fan, loved fishing, and enjoyed listening to Conway Twitty. Linda a.k.a. "Nana" was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend who loved spending time with her family. Linda is survived by her three daughters; Melissa Keen(Tim), Tracey McCoy(Wade) and Heather Baker (Chuck); sister Brenda Womack (late Doyle Womack); 8 grandchildren; Bryan Keen, Rachel Miller, Josh McCoy, Jared Keen, Cameron Ogles, Lauren Keen, Caleb Ogles & Chucky Baker, four great grandchildren; Riley & Coy Miller, Avery Hughes, & Emmalyn Keen; sister-in-law Barbara Douglas; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 11:30 AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 4:00 - 6:00 PM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 and 10:00 - 11:30 AM prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Hospice of South Central Kentucky or Alzheimer's Association.