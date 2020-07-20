Bowling Green - Linda Douglas Abbott, 75, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday July 18, 2020 at the Hospice House. She was the daughter of the late Garnett Otis and Irene Hartman Douglas. Linda was born in Warren County, Kentucky on December 9, 1944. Linda was also preceded in death by her loving husband William Arnold Abbott of 55 years; two sisters, Norma Jean Russell (Damon) and Barbara York (Bennie); and one brother Roy Douglas. She worked for Holley Performance for 35 years. Linda was an avid UK Basketball fan, loved fishing, and enjoyed listening to Conway Twitty. Linda a.k.a. "Nana" was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend who loved spending time with her family. Linda is survived by her three daughters; Melissa Keen(Tim), Tracey McCoy(Wade) and Heather Baker (Chuck); sister Brenda Womack (late Doyle Womack); 8 grandchildren; Bryan Keen, Rachel Miller, Josh McCoy, Jared Keen, Cameron Ogles, Lauren Keen, Caleb Ogles & Chucky Baker, four great grandchildren; Riley & Coy Miller, Avery Hughes, & Emmalyn Keen; sister-in-law Barbara Douglas; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 11:30 AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 4:00 - 6:00 PM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 and 10:00 - 11:30 AM prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Hospice House of Southern Kentucky or Alzheimer's Association in honor of their mother.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: BG woman hits boyfriend with fire extinguisher
- 'We will be the guinea pigs': Teachers question WCPS reopening plan
- Disturbance at pharmacy leads to assault charges
- BG man indicted on federal drug charges
- Coronavirus claims seven more from southcentral Kentucky
- City school board approves reopening plans, superintendent's evaluation
- Toddler wounded by gunshot, deputies make arrest
- Stacy Lynn Lewis Cardwell
- Linda Waller Fishback
- 'Road diet' aims to make bypass healthier for motorists
Commented