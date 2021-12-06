Bowling Green – Linda G. Dinning, 84, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at her residence. She was a native of Orlinda, TN and was born September 28, 1937. She was a retired stock broker and a founding member of Living Hope Baptist Church. She was also an avid Western Kentucky Hilltopper basketball fan. She is survived by the love of her life James G. Dinning and was married 66 years. One son Brian Dinning (Laura), two daughters Vickie Counts (Gary) and Lori Watkins. Eight precious grandchildren Seth Counts (Jessica), Landon Watkins (Caitlin), Preston Watkins, Mason Watkins, Kelsey Woosley (Duncan), Cole Dinning, Chase Dinning and Keegan Dinning. Four wonderful great-grandchildren David Lane, Caiden Counts, Hudson Watkins and Palmer Watkins. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Memorial services will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Living Hope Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11:00 am until time of services at the church. The family chose cremation. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Living Hope Baptist Church Missions.
