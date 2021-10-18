Bowling Green – Linda Hood, 56, of Bowling Green passed away October 16, 2021 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Worms, Germany native was born January 15, 1965 to the late Ezra David and Doris Hendrich Hood. She is also preceded in death by son, Zachary Ross and brother, David Hood. Survivors include her siblings, Cheryl Glass (Chuck) of Smiths Grove, Carol Hefling (Jim) of Frankfort, Kentucky, Cary Hood (Marcia) of Bowling Green, Carmen Arms (Tim) of Burkesville, and Les Hood (Vickie) of Bowling Green; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cremation was chosen with a private family gathering at a later date. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
