BOWLING GREEN – Linda Irene Taylor, 75 of Bowling Green, KY passed away February 11, 2023. She was born April 2, 1947 to the late Russell Blakeman and Geri Upton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Taylor; her son, Donnie Taylor; her brother, Larry Blakeman; and her son-in laws, Allen Floyd and Matthew Copas.
She was a devoted wife for 50 years. She held jobs at Holley, Kellwood, Fruit of the Loom, LifeSkills, and a variety of other customer service roles. She enjoyed reading, shopping, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Mandy Copas and Vicki Floyd; her Grandson, A.J. Floyd; her sister Helen McFarland, 14 Nieces and Nephews and 27 Great Nieces and Nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday with burial in the Fairview Cemetery.
