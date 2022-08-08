Bowling Green – Linda Roark Heiderich age 77 of Springfield, Tennessee, passed away at her residence on August 7, at 10:56 am. Linda was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Henry T. and Irene Webb Roark. She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. She was a secretary for First Health Corp., where she retired. Linda was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister.
Linda is survived by her husband of 44 years Lynn Heiderich of Springfield, TN. her children,, Rick Barton (Colette) of Gallatin, TN, Krissy Payne (Jason) of Maryville, TN., Jeffery Heiderich (Terri) of Monterey, TN. and Jeremy Heiderich (Yvonne) of Orlando, FL. Grandchildren, Cole, Cory, Chloe, Vans, Evan, Hunter and Gage. Brother and sisters, Phil Lee (Ilona), Pat Weaver, and Donna Anderson (Ricky), several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and cousins.
Linda requested to be cremated. A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.