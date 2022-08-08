Bowling Green – Linda Roark Heiderich age 77 of Springfield, Tennessee, passed away at her residence on August 7, at 10:56 am. Linda was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Henry T. and Irene Webb Roark. She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. She was a secretary for First Health Corp., where she retired. Linda was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister.