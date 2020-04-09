Bowling Green - Linda J. Hunt Meadors, 76, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, April 8 at the Medical Center.
The Fountain Run Native was a charter member of Three Springs Baptist Church where she still attended. She was a 30-year employee of Warren Rural Electric and 19 years at Castner Knott.
Linda was born August 7, 1943 to Eual and Johnnie Mae Steenburgen Hunt who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James C. "Jimmy" Meadors; one son, James Andrew "Andy" Meadors; three sisters, Barbara Hunt, Brenda Gayle Hunt (fiance Bobby Sprowl) of Fountain Run and Rebecca Driver (Randell Gene) of Greenwood Indiana.
Private graveside service will be held at Fountain Run Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Three Springs Baptist Church, 1440 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
Commented