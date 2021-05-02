Bowling Green - Linda J. Samson Lynch, 78, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired receptionist, member of Madison Avenue General Baptist Church and attended CenterPointe Church.
She was the daughter of the late James Harrison Samson and Mary Dee Bewley Samson Ezell. She is survived by 2 daughters: Angie Lynch and Debbie Garrett and husband, Adam, all of Bowling Green, KY; 1 brother: David Samson and wife, Wanda, Scottsville, KY; 2 grandchildren: Michael Hills (Destiny) and Addison Tyler Garrett; 1 great grandchild: Keira Gibson and 4 nieces and several great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by the children's father: Edgar Melvin Lynch.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Jacob Holmes and Bro. Cliff Barker officiating and burial in Durham Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Monday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com