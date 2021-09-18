Franklin, KY - Mrs. Linda Moody, age 80, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM at her residence.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 6:00 AM until funeral service time at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM with burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY.
Linda was born on January 10, 1941 in Simpson County, KY to the late Cordell Gann and the late Mary Ellen Blewett Gann. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Creek.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years Carl Moody; 2 children, Jeff Moody (Leann) of Franklin, KY and Kim Snoddy (Benny) of Goodlettsville, TN; 2 grandchildren, Lindsy Horton (Andrew) and Hayden Patterson (Cheyenne); a step-grandson, Eli Snoddy; 5 great-grandchildren, Leelan Horton, Tucker Horton, Gracelyn Horton, Rowan Patterson and Finley Patterson; a brother, Jackie Gann of Franklin, KY; 2 nieces and 2 nephews.
Linda is a member of Drakes Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Simpson County, KY. She was an Eastern Star, a member of New Salam Lodge #38. Linda was a homemaker. She enjoyed growing her flowers.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Drakes Creek Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 315 Oakridge Lane, Franklin, KY 42134, Attn: Larry Chaney. Envelopes will also be provided at the funeral home.
