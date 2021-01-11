Bowling Green, KY – Linda L. Adams,78, of Bowling Green entered into rest Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Hospice House. Linda was a native of Christian Co. and born February 23, 1942. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Buddy Adams, her parents Aubrey C. and Mary Hellon Wood and two brothers Aubrey B. Wood and Joe Wood, two grandchildren Jessica White and Jay Adams Bettersworth. Linda was a retired realtor and co-owner of Century 21 Real Estate Co. for over 25 years and a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed her time in Bonita Springs, Florida with all of her family and friends.
Our mom enjoyed life and was a feisty and spirited woman who loved to laugh. She was loved by all who knew her and never met a stranger and those that knew her admired her strength. She was also on the first board that restored and began the Capitol Arts in Bowling Green. Survivors include her three wonderful daughters Tonya White (Mike), Sondra Bettersworth and Rhonda Staples all of Bowling Green. Four precious grandchildren Jennifer Leptinsky (Chris), Zac Bettersworth (Aimee), Jessie Bettersworth and Samantha Staples. Two precious great-grandchildren Charlie and Abbi Leptinsky. Several nieces and nephews also survive. There will be a walk-thru visitation Thursday, 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A Private service will be held for the immediate family only, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.