Bowling Green – Linda Tate Stewart, 84, of Bowling Green passed away March 26, 2022 at Christian Healthcare. The Henderson, Kentucky native was born June 2, 1937 to the late Ollie and Lelia Wright Tate. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Hoye Stewart and daughter, Marilyn Calvert. As a teenager, Linda moved to Bowling Green from Henderson and graduated from Warren County High School in 1955. In May 1955 she married Hoye Stewart and moved to the Round Pond community of Simpson County to help with the family farm. In 1965 they moved to Franklin, Kentucky, followed by a move to Hendersonville, Tennessee in 1969, before moving to Bowling Green in 1976 to help care for parents and in-laws. She was a longtime resident of Nutwood Avenue before moving to Village Manor in 2017. She worked side by side with her husband as owners of S and S Trucking Company. Linda was a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green where she was active in the Women of the Church, receiving a lifetime honorary membership award. She enjoyed serving grieving families with the Special Care ministry group. She was known for preparing and serving food for these groups and especially her cookies. Linda loved watching college basketball, playing bridge with her friends, drinking hot tea, collecting antique tea pots, baking cookies, and preparing her special GFC (Grammie Fried Chicken) for her family and friends. Survivors include her daughter, Marcia Stewart (Ronnie Colson) of Cookeville, Tennessee; son, Dan Stewart (Barbara) of Lagrange, Kentucky; grandchildren, Richard Calvert (Kristin), Beth Decatur (Jeremy), Robin Carlile (Eric), Matthew Stewart, and Michael Stewart; great-grandchildren, Linda Ford, Isaac Calvert, Hoye Edward Decatur, and Ovie Carlile; cousins, Harold Tate Hanks (Virginia Ellen) of Auburn, Fred Tate (Phyllis) of Morgantown, and Patricia Stroud (Carlos) of Rochester, New York; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin. The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Village Manor. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Christian Care Community, 12710 Townepark Way, Louisville, KY 40242.
