Franklin, Indiana - Linda Lea (Mains) Corn, 74, of Franklin, Indiana, previously of Brownsville, Kentucky, passed away Monday April 12, 2021 in Franklin.
The Indianapolis native was born June 6, 1946 to the late Harold and Lucille (Bright) Mains. She married Charles Corn on Sept. 30, 1978, He preceded her in death in July 2020.
Linda is survived by her five children, Ronnie (Deborah) Corn of Sunfish, KY, Kelly Key of Indianapolis, Michael Corn of Knightsville, IN, Mark (Monica) Wilkins of Columbus, IN and Julie Tassin of Terre Haute, IN; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Charles Corn Jr., and a sister-in-law, Vicki Corn.
A Celebration of Life for Linda and her late husband, Charlie, will be held at the Community Center in Brownsville, Kentucky at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday May 30, 2021.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home - Franklin Chapel.