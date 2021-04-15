Franklin, Indiana - Linda Lea Corn, 74, of Franklin, IN passed away April 12, 2021 in Franklin.
The Indianapolis, Indiana native was born June 6, 1946 to the late Harold and Lucille (nee Bright) Corn. She married Charles Corn, who preceded her in 2020.
Linda is survived by her children Ronnie (Deborah) Corn of Sunfish, KY, Kelly Key of Indianapolis, IN, Michael Corn of Knightsville, IN, Mark (Monica) Wilkins of Columbus, IN and Julie Tassin of Terre Haute, IN; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her son Charles Corn, Jr., and a sister-in-law Vicki Corn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home - Franklin Chapel. Please visit www.jessenfuneralhome.com to sign Linda's online guestbook.