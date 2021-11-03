Bowling Green - Linda Gray Lee, 77 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Nettie Nolan Gray and wife of the late Ruble Lee. Linda was a teacher and a member of Mt Olivet Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Her survivors are her daughter, Lora Hogue (Anthony), several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Linda's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Olivet Cumberland Presbyterian Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be make to Hosparus Health Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave. Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42103