Bowling Green – Linda Lou Mudd, age 73, stepped into heaven to be with Jesus on January 10, 2022, she joined her father, Billy Adair Isenberg, and her mother, Margaret Lydia Easton, who proceeded her in death. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Mary Ann Isenberg of Ocala, Florida; her brother, Mark Isenberg of Nashville, Tennessee; her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Johnson and John Coley of Pikeville, North Carolina; her son and daughter-in-law Jason and Grace Mudd of Rego Park, New York; and her granddaughters, Morgan and Rachael Johnson of Pikeville, North Carolina. She is remembered for her life-long career in pharmacy, her love for her dogs, her interest in dinosaurs, her enthusiasm for travel, and her enjoyment of movies. She leaves behind evidence of a talented and creative mind in her scrapbooks and cross-stitching. Family will carry on her tradition of decorating for Christmas and baking chocolate chip cookies. She is missed by both family and friends, but we celebrate that she is now healthy and whole with her beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In light of increasing number of COVID cases there will be no formal services held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.