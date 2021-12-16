Bowling Green – Linda Lou Turner Sarver was born August 20, 1956 to the late Clyde and Mae Ann Turner of Woodburn, KY. She loved family gatherings and enjoyed celebrating life. She dedicated her life to raising her children and grandchildren and other family members.
Linda worked at Hopkins Nursing Home for 25 years. She was a member of Wooburn First Baptist Church. She was married to William Earl Sarver for 50 years. They had three children: Octavia Sarver, Anthony Sarver and Erica Sarver; 2 grandchildren: Treyvon Sarver and Titayanna Sarver.
Precious memories will be cherished by her loving husband, 2 children, 2 grandchildren, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, a host of other family and friends.
Services at Woodburn First Baptist Church: VISITATION: Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3:00 pm-6:30 pm and FUNERAL: Monday, December 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm with burial in Woodburn First Baptist Cemetery.
