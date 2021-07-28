Bowling Green - Linda Anderson of Bowling Green, went to her heavenly home on July 27, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents Opal Sheppard and Carl Harral; siblings JoAnn Gilbert, Doris Peach, Sandra Harper, Michael Harral and David Harral. Linda is survived by her children LaWanda Troutt (Randy), William Anderson (Mary), Jeff Anderson; grandchildren Matthew Troutt (Laura), Brian Troutt, Nicholas Troutt, Chris Anderson, Felissa Mills and Elexis Anderson; 11 great-grandchildren and her brother Garnett Harral (Frances). Visitation Mon. Aug. 2nd from 3:00pm - 8:00pm and again after 9:00am on Tues. until time of Chapel service beginning at 1:00pm, all at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel, Bowling Green.