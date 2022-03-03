Bowling Green - Linda P. White, age 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior, March 2, 2022 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. The Bowling Green native was born October 20, 1943 to the late Mary Elizabeth Smith Lane. Linda loved the Lord, was strong in faith, and was a faithful attendee of Glendale Baptist Church. She never met a stranger and was a true prayer warrior for this world and for everyone she met. She loved her friends and family unconditionally and dedicated her entire life to caring for her children and family. She loved all things nature and loved to sing. Her loving spirit will live on in all lives that she touched.
Linda is survived by her children, Patty Palmer (Steve), Lisa Culbertson (Tom), Johnny Dye (Dawn) and Chris White (Jenny), grandchildren, Stephen and Amanda Palmer, Justin Livingston, Ashley Culbertson, Ashlee and Andrew Whitcomb, Christopher Jordan, Trent, Blake, Chance, Hunter, Easton and Tyler White, great-grandchildren, Riley Torres, Aaliyah Rodriguez, Karter Palmer and Mia Livingston, two aunts Caroline and Janet, and her special friend Hattie.
Visitation will be Monday March 7, 2022 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service will be Tuesday March 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.