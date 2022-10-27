Bowling Green – Linda Ray Corbin, 72, of Bowling Green went to her heavenly home on October 24, 2022. She passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours at her home.
The Adair County native was a graduate of Lindsey Wilson College as well as receiving her Bachelor of Science degree from Campbellsville College in 1972. She also received her Master of Science degree and Rank I Certification from Western Kentucky University. Linda retired from teaching after 28 years of devoted service to elementary age children. She taught at Dunmore Elementary and Lake Malone Elementary in Muhlenberg County as well as Natcher Elementary in Warren County. Linda enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies over the years. Music was perhaps her favorite one. She sang with friends as well as her twin sister. They sang as the Corbin Twins on local television and radio stations. Later she became involved in The Sweet Adelines barbershop group as well as church choirs over the years. She was also involved in some quartet groups. She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Edna (Frederick) Corbin. She is survived by two sisters: Judy Corbin of Bowling Green, KY and Brenda Highsmith of Greenville, NC. Visitation at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel will be from 10:00 am until 12 noon Saturday, October 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon Saturday in Bowling Green Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society.
