Bowling Green - Mrs. Linda Reece Phelps Cowles, age 69, of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at 9:25 a.m. at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late James and Thelma Beller Phelps. She was a teacher and school guidance counselor for the Bowling Green City School System for twenty-seven years at L.C. Curry and the 11th Street School. She was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church. Her family was everything to her and she was always ready to help someone. Linda is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Ray Cowles. Her children, Jeremey Cowles of Franklin, Kentucky, James Chad Cowles (Ashley Danielle) and Kelli Cowles both of Bowling Green, Kentucky. She had seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Brothers, Steve Phelps (Kim) and Jim Phelps both of Bowling Green. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13th, 2019, with the funeral service starting at 11:30 a.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.