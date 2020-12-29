Bowling Green - Linda Young Turbeville, 71, was born January 23, 1949 and passed away December 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Turbeville, her father, Mota E. "M.E." Young, mother, Avanelle McGinnis Young and step-son, John Scott Turbeville. Linda was a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ and attended Alvaton Church of Christ for several years. She enjoyed worship and fellowship before her illness. She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, step-mother, step-grand and great grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed cooking with Seth and taking care of others. She also enjoyed her career in the legal field of 43 years.
She is survived by her son, Seth W. Turbeville; brothers, Royce E. Young (Johnnie) and Robert W. Young (Phyllis); nephews, Tim Young (Angela), Jeremy Young (Amanda) and Josh Young (Miranda); nieces, Dr. Cindy Kay Young-Gouvas (Rob) and Johanna Young; several great nieces and great nephews; step-son, Ed Turbeville (Kathy); step-daughter, Susan Turbeville Smoot (Stan) and Laura Turbeville Oliver (Danny); nine step-grandchildren and five step-great grandchildren and step-daughter-in-law, Aleysa Turbeville, widow of John Scott Turbeville; and several cousins.
A big thank you to all the doctors, nurses, CNAs, technicians and staff on the 4th floor C at the Medical Center, home health care, doctors, nurses, and staff at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and the many family members and friends who called, sent cards and brought food and provided transportation and visited.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Big Reedy Church Camp c/o Lehman Avenue Church of Christ.
Memorial service will be on Friday, January 1st, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. Burial in Fairview Cemetery at a later date. Cremation has been chosen.
Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.