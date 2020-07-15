Bowling Green - Linda W. Fishback, wife of Rev. Charles Fishback, answered God's call on July 14, 2020 at Bowling Green Medical Center.
Walk Thru Visitation (Public): 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Oakland Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 109 Young Street, Oakland, KY. Funeral Service: 12:00 PM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the church with limited seating, social distancing and face masks required. Burial: Plainview Cemetery in Oakland. Arrangements: Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, Inc, 618 West Main Avenue, Bowling Green, Ky. Flowers welcomed or Donations: Warren Central High School (Memo-FMD Class) 559 Morgantown Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101; Mt Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1390 Mt Union Church Rd, Smiths Grove, Ky 42171 or American Cancer Society.
