Russellville – Linville Lyle McKinney, 79 of Russellville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Signature Healthcare in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
He was born Sunday, November 14, 1943, the son of the late Windell McKinney and the late Almanell Garrett McKinney. He was the husband of the late Shirley Lacy McKinney.
He was a Quality Control Inspector for the Eaton Corporation and also worked for various other places: Weaver Welding, Biltrite, Easy Way, the old Sewing Factory in Russellville, and Cutler-Hammer in Bowling Green for many years. Linville also attended Epley United Methodist Church.
Surviving are Daughter, Talia McKinney Collins-(Patrick) of Lebanon, OH; Son, Eric McKinney-(Barbara)of Sharon Grove KY; Two Granddaughters, Tamryn Claire Collins, Shana Marie Collins, both of Lebanon, OH; Two Brothers, Ricky McKinney-(Stephanie)of Sharon Grove KY, Rayburn McKinney of Benton KY;
He was predeceased by Sisters, Christine McKinney and Rita McIntosh, Brothers, Urel McKinney and Randall McKinney.
A Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St., Lewisburg; with Bro. Travis Bryan officiating. Interment will be in Jarrett Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until the time of the service on Sunday at Price Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions can be made to: American Diabetes Association 4205 Hillsboro R. Ste. 200 Nashville, TN 37215
