Bowling Green - Lis Moreno Cravens, age 52, passed away peacefully Tuesday November 3, 2020, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The San Miguel, El Salvador native was the daughter of the late Guillermo Moreno and Rosa Candida Moreno, who survives. Lis was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and Wake Forest University. A dedicated business woman, Lis was committed to her work as Executive Vice President at Fruit of the Loom and an inspirational mentor to young professional women. Lis loved to travel, but most of all, she was devoted to her family. A loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister, Lis will be remembered for her support of family, her infectious laugh, and her unconditional love. Lis is survived by her husband, Kenny Cravens; daughters, Lauren and Caroline; sisters, Florence Laramore (James), Iris Moreno Brown (Donnie), and Cecy Guillen (Francisco); brothers, Pete Moreno (Sheryl) and Ricardo Moreno (Soly); several beloved nieces and nephews and many other family members. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Graveside service will be Saturday at 1:00 PM in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Vanderbilt - Ingram Cancer Center 1301 Medical Center Drive #1710 Nashville, TN 37232 or Hospice House of Southern Kentucky 5872 Scottsville Road Bowling Green, KY 42104
