...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are
forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain
alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being
upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Friday evening.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 23.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.2
feet tomorrow morning.
- Action stage is 24.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Bowling Green - Lisa Ann Browning, age 59 of Bowling Green, entered into her eternal rest on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on June 19, 1962 to the late Doug and Flora Ann Davis Browning.
Lisa was a 1980 graduate of Edmonson County High School, and worked as a personal lines assistant for Houchens Insurance Group. She was saved at Midway United Missionary Baptist Church on August 24, 1972, where she attended with her family for twenty-five plus years.
Lisa was passionate about her job and considered her co-workers as extended family members. She had an incredible sense of humor, and truly enjoyed sporadic adventures with a full-tank of gas, music and packed lunch with her companion, Jeff. Her greatest title and blessing was being "GiGi" to her grandson, whom she adored.
She leaves to honor her memory? her son, daughter-in-law and grandson, Seth, Kara and Gatlin Decker of Chalybeate; her companion and caregiver, Jeff Vincent of Bowling Green, along with a host of aunts, uncles and beloved cousins. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Dewey and Pauline Skaggs Browning and Conrade and Cherry Crump Davis.
The visitation will be Friday, January 21 from 1 - 7 pm, and Saturday, January 22 from 9 - 11 am at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11 am, Saturday, January 22 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel with interment to follow will be in Midway Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104. Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
