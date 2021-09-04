Bowling Green - Lisa Gail Fowler, 61, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Medical Center. She was born May 5, 1960 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late William Henry McHargue and Wanda Gail (Ash) McHargue. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband Mark Fowler and brother William Henry McHargue.
Lisa was an avid gardener, enjoyed her flowers, had a passion for music, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed dearly. Survivors include her daughter Melissa Fowler; grandchild Alexis Fowler; two sisters Kim Brownfield (Michael) and Vickie Madison (Dewayne); and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 9:00 am until time of services at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation was chosen.