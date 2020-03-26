Bowling Green - Mrs. Lisa Hurt Grow, age 67, of Franklin, KY, passed away suddenly at The Franklin Medical Center on Monday, March 23rd, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late H. F. (Pete) Hurt Jr. and Jean Adams Hurt of Bowling Green, KY., whom survives.
She attended Western Kentucky University where she received her Bachelor's, Master's, and Rank I Degrees. She was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. She was a teacher in the Simpson County School system for thirty years. She was a member of The Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.
She is survived by her husband, Brad Grow, her daughter, Abby Grow Muntz (Scott) of Paris, KY, two grandchildren, Graham and Mary Palmer Muntz, and an aunt, Nancy Owens Saucedo, of Kingsport, TN.
Lisa was a member of the Franklin Church of Christ. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gilbert Funeral Home. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com and complete obituary may be read and shared on our Facebook page, Gilbert Funeral Home of Franklin, KY.
