Bowling Green – Lloyd Ann Wallace, age 79, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Colonial Center.
She was born June 9, 1943 to the late Major General Lloyd B. Ramsey and Glenda (Burton) Ramsey. She was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Ramsey Derr.
She loved to travel to the beach with her family, enjoyed Western Kentucky Athletics, caring for her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted member of Eastwood Baptist Church.
Her memories will be cherished by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Kyle Wallace of Bowling Green; her sons, Keith Ramsey Wallace (Jennifer) and Brian David Wallace, M.D. (Amy); a brother, Larry Ramsey (Pamela); and her beloved grandchildren, Franklin Keith Wallace, Matthew Corey Wallace, Clayton Wallace, Audrey Wallace, and Adam Wallace.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 9 and resume Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lloyd Ann’s memory to Eastwood Baptist Church and/or Samaritan’s Purse.
