Bowling Green - Lloyd Henty Bonta, WWII South Pacific veteran, was with Gen. Douglas McArthur when he returned to Leyte Island, assisted by shelling Iwo Jima, Okinawa, and was sitting in Tokyo Harbor when Japan surrendered, departed this life on Sept. 30th at Signature Health Care of Bowling Green.
He was born in Salem, Butler County on Jan. 2, 1918. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents Nathan Henry Bonta and Dixie A. Forsythe, Brother's John and Walton, Sister Juanita Satterfield and grandson Jeffery Pettner. After returning to the U. S. from service, he married Eileen Fitzgerald in Bridgeport, CT. With this union they had five children: Jerry (Carolyn Todd), Diane (Gabe Pettner), Patricia (Daniel Conti), David (Danielle Clipet) and Gary (Jo Ann Puffen). His sister Juanita has two remaining sons Larry (Olean) and Glenn Satterfield. Brother Walton has a daughter Deloris Hardee. After the passing of Eileen, Lloyd returned to Bowling Green to visit family and James and Mell McCluskey. He also saw Norma McCluskey Meredith. He restarted a courtship which had started in their youth. They were married on July 3, 1971. Norma passed away on May 28, 2013 leaving a son Donald G. Meredith (Cheryl Rose). Lloyd's grandchildren: Susan Pettner (David Monk), Daniel Conti, Veronica Bonta, Wendy Bonta and Leigh Meredith. Also three great grandchildren.
The Bonta and Meredith families wish to thank the Staff at Signature Healthcare of Bowling Green for their untiring and dedicated care of Lloyd for the past 9 years. On Nov. 7th, at 12:00 p.m. Memorial Service will be held at Faith United Methodist Church, 600 Veterans Memorial Lane. At the conclusion of this service the interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery #2 with the Louisville Naval Reserve conferring Military Honors. This will begin at 2:45 p.m. Later that night Lloyd will be posthumously inducted into the Signature Healthcare of Bowling Green Hall of Fame. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.