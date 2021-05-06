Auburn - Lloyd, a Logan County native, departed this life Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Tri-Star Summit Hospital in Nashville, TN. FUNERAL SERVICES: Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 290 Hill Street, Auburn, KY 42206. Walk-through-Visitation: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; Funeral: 12:00 p.m. COVID-19 Rules (Masked Required) Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, Inc., 618 West Main Avenue, Bowling Green, KY is entrusted with arrangements.