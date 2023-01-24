Lloyd Thomas “Tommy” Roberts Jr, born 06/27/1957 in Henderson Ky to Dorothy Louise Banks and Lloyd Thomas Roberts Sr, left this earth for his final resting place in Heaven on 01/22/2023.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Alex Thomas Roberts and his brother Dennis Roberts. Tommy is survived by his wife of 39 years Brenda Roberts, daughter Mary Katelyn “Katie” Newland, granddaughter Amelia Rae Newland, son-n-law Joseph Newland and brothers Tony and Darrell Roberts. Many other family members and friends loved him and will miss him.
Tommy graduated from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work. He spent the first part of his career as a social worker and continued on as probation and parole officer. Both positions were of service to others and always with a heart for those in need.
Tommy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was also an avid fisherman, loyal friend and community volunteer. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where he served on the Trustees. He retired as a Probation and Parole Officer III from the Department of Corrections Division of Probation and Parole for the Commonwealth of Kentucky in 2014 after 26 years of service.
Tommy’s heart for others was found in his volunteering for the FOP and as co-organizer of the annual Kentucky State Police Trooper Island fishing tournament. The tournament raised money for kids in need to attend a summer camp. Tommy’s love language however was spoken through his grilling and cooking. If you mentioned a gathering was occurring he was ready to fire up the grill and make sure everyone had a full plate. Putting meat on the smoker was one of his life’s simple pleasures. He did this for so many people and you would always leave feeling full and loved.
Tommy will be missed but we know that he is joyfully in the presence of the Lord and with his son Alex by his side. Tommy, fish to your hearts content, play a round of golf, light the smoker and enjoy your family, we will see you soon.
For those who wish to pay their respects in person visitation will be held at J.C. Kirby Funeral Home at 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green KY Wednesday January 25th from 4pm-8pm and again before the service on Thursday January 26th at 10am. Burial will follow at 11am at Fairview Cemetery at 1209 Fairview Ave.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Tommy’s name to Trooper Island, Inc Kentucky State Police P.O. Box 473 Albany Ky 42602 and Christ United Methodist Church Youth Group at 716 Cave Mill Rd Bowling Green KY 42104. Envelopes will be provided at visitation and the service.
