Bowling Green – Lloyd Wells Cassady, age 74, of Bowling Green died at 3:30 pm on April 16, 2021 at his home after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was the son of Martha Hackney Cassady and the late Lloyd Cassady of Oakland, KY. He is survived by his wife Mary Jane Cassady; daughter Elizabeth Cassady Gann (Chip); grandsons Robert Thomas Gann and William Wells Gann of Mandeville, LA; and a sister Courtney Ann Cassady of Oakland. Lloyd retired from Cassady Furniture Company where he worked alongside his father hand crafting cherry furniture. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green and of the Trinity Sunday School Class. He was also an active member in the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club. Lloyd especially loved the outdoors, quail hunting, and working his bird dogs. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 (Noon) Thursday, April 22, 2021 at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the funeral hour at the church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church Bowling Green, KY. Lloyd’s family gives a special thank you to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.