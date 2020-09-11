Bowling Green, Kentucky - Loattie "Lou" (Martin) Williams, 88, of Bowling Green, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2020. She was born a farm girl to the late Ernest Reed and Rosey-Bell Martin on January 22, 1932 in Bourbon County, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard H. Williams, and her nephew, John Eric.
Lou is survived by her daughter, Rose Davis Pruitt and her late husband Dr. Randy Pruitt, of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Tina Lou Jones and husband Ben, Emily Rhea Meador and husband Larry, Jenny Lee Davis, and Hannah Noel Quebedeaux and husband Miles; six great grandchildren, Adrian Rose Meador and fiance Julio Levisohn, Andrew Williams Meador, Ashton John Meador, Piper Quinn Quebedeaux, Juda Khan Quebedeaux, and Gideon Argus Quebedeaux; her first son-in-law, Ray Davis and Kathleen Kennedy; Sissy and family, Ginny and family, and Tully and Debbie and family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from noon until the funeral service hour of 2:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will immediately follow in Fairview Cemetery. In Lou's own words, "I love the Lord, and I look forward to meeting Leonard and my mom and dad." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Center for Pregnancy.