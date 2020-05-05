Bowling Green - Lois Jean Edwards, age 87, passed away peacefully at her residence in Bowling Green, KY on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born on November 19, 1932 in Louisville, Illinois to the late Orville and Ruth McCullum Lewis.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents and her husband James Daryl Edwards. Lois "Mema" Edwards was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Throughout her life, she lived all over the country with her late husband, James Edwards, during his career with the United States Air Force. She was an avid reader and enjoyed mystery novels. Lois didn't much care for modern technology, but instead had an affinity for gardening, sewing, crafting, bird watching and the simpler things in life. She loved to cook and made the best biscuits and gravy on earth. Lois watched "Jeopardy!" every night and knew more about sports than most men you know. Her door was always open for her family. Lois was the sassy, snarky matriarch of our family and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her three children; James Edwards of Kokomo, Indiana, Lynne Garrison of Nashville, TN, and Vicki Edwards of Chicago, IL; her grandchildren Austin and Taylor Houchens, Taj and Robey Sudberry, and Cameron Deno; and multiple great-grandchildren. A public drive-thru visitation will be held on Thursday May 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A private graveside service will follow in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
