CAVE CITY – Lois Kathleen Barbour Childress, 87, died peacefully in the arms of her family on August 29, 2023, at her home, after a long courageous journey with Parkinson’s Disease.
Kathy was born on March 11, 1936 in Carroll County, Maryland, the daughter of Kurgy Barbour and Arvilla Rappoldt Barbour Jones. After her father’s accidental death, 4-year-old Kathy, her two sisters, and their mother, moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia. There she was raised in a close-knit family, filled with the love of a wonderfully kind stepfather and the joy of a truly blended family.
Embraced by her new brothers and sisters, they fondly nicknamed her “Sister.” Kathy’s upbringing was rooted in strong Christian values. Actively involved in Fairview Baptist Church, she and her sisters sang in the choir. She attended James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg prior to marrying Owen Childress.
She was a devoted and faithful wife for 66 years and was by his side throughout his 20 year career in the USMC. She served her country as a military wife, while also lovingly caring for her two daughters; always involving them in church wherever their military moves would take them.
Upon returning to Owen’s Kentucky roots in 1972, Kathy supported his dream of owning a farm and settled into life in Barren County. She developed many friendships and participated in Pathfinders, arts and crafts groups, the Barren County Homemakers, a weaving guild, and visited residents of local nursing homes.
Her daughters, as well as three generations of grandchildren, brought joy to her heart and filled her days with happiness. She formerly belonged to Highland United Methodist Church, and loved singing in the choir. As her illness progressed, she was unable to physically attend church, but continued to forge her faith in Christ as a member of the televised Family Worship Center.
Kathy leaves behind two daughters to honor her memory: Sherry Ward and her husband, Richard, of Chillicothe, Ohio; and Denise Mahaney and her husband, Joe, of Bowling Green, Kentucky. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Brandon Childress, Jordan Mahaney (Hayley Cain), Ryan Mahaney (Mia Belcher), Ethan Mahaney (Amber Bochynski), Susan (Brian) Lieving, and Hudson (Judy) Ward.
Also surviving are great grandchildren: Charlotte (James) White, Nova and Riyah Mahaney, Laney and Lindsey Lieving; Hudson, Madison, and Elison Ward; and two great great grandchildren, Oliver and Kathleen White.
Kathy is also survived by her sister, June Floyd, and brothers, George (Barbara) and John (Susan) Jones; sister-in-law, Aleen James; and brothers-in-law, Floyd, Kennith (Nina), and Elmo (Vernice) Childress.
She was the “fun aunt” to many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Clifton Jones, Sr., and siblings, Clifton Jones, Jr., Linwood “Pigeon” Jones, Laverne Rappoldt, Arlene Easley, and Betty Lee Synan.
Kathy loved her flower garden, but also loved acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers, do what Kathy would do; be a blessing to others ... visit the sick or lonely, donate your time or money to a food pantry, support rescued animals at your local shelter, read to a child, or reach out to those in need.
The visitation will be from 4-7 PM, Tuesday, September 5 and 12-2 PM, Wednesday, September 6 at Patton Funeral Home Cave City Chapel. The funeral service will be at 2 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow in Camp Ground Cemetery.
