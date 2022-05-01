Bowling Green – Lois Moore, 79 of Bowling Green died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her home.
A funeral service is scheduled to be held at Cone Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 11:00 am with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 4 pm until 7 pm and again on Wednesday from 9 am until time of service.
The Warren County native was born on May 17, 1942, to the late Claude and Fannie Dowell Sandifer. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Guy Wesley Dethridge; her sister, Dorothy Davis and her brother, James Ray Hunt.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband of 32 years, Anthony Moore as well as her children: Annette Garvey, Rickie Greer, Debbie Gray, Guyla Dethridge and Richard Dethridge; her stepchildren: Lance Moore, Brock Moore and Tony Jo Moore. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.
She was a Christian and dearly loved her church and her church family.
Mrs. Moore’s family wishes to thank Hospice of Southern Ky. for the wonderful care they provided to her during her illness and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Southern Ky.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements.
