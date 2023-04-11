ALVATON – Lois Naomi Bryson Cooksey, 82, of Alvaton died April 9, 2023 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones and experiencing the greatest Easter with her Lord and Savior. Lois was born September 26, 1940 to the late Ford Korff Bryson and Flora Duckett Bryson.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Marva Lee Bryson, Dorothy Nell Williams, and Bessie Mae Bryson; four brothers, William Marshall Bryson, her loving twin Harvey Nathaniel Bryson, Francis Edward Bryson, and Fred H. Bryson.
Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, James Garnett Cooksey; son, Garnett LaMarr Cooksey (Stella); daughters, LaDonna Cooksey Douglas (Timothy) and LaNita Tae Cooksey; nine grandchildren, who the first of these gave her the endearing name “Mamaw Lois”; and 17 great-grandchildren, the last of these born just 6 hours after her death. She is also survived by a brother, Granville Lee Bryson (Diane) and one very dear sister-in-law, Betty Jean Bryson; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was a longtime, faithful member of Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir and directed the annual Christmas Program for many years. She was also an original member of the church ladies group, “The Lighthouse Ladies”, where she was instrumental with outreach work for the Lord. She loved using her one of many talents, which showed by helping paint biblical murals on the walls of each Sunday school room with her longtime, dear friend.
Lois was also a registered nurse, receiving her degree in 1961 and beginning her career at City/County Hospital of Bowling Green. From there she became the Director of Nurses at Colonial Manor Nursing Home, and then the Medical Center at Bowling Green where she ended her career in 1999. She was a very dedicated and well-respected caregiver to not only her many patients in the different facilities, but also for multiple friends and neighbors in the community.
She enjoyed traveling with her family, especially antiquing with her husband to various states.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel and from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the Church. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to all the first responders and EMT personnel for their professional services they provided.
