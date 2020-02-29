Bowling Green - Lois Shriver, 84 of Bowling Green passed away on Saturday, February 29th.
She was born on January 14, 1936 to the late Grover Sr. and Ida Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Tommy Shriver and her siblings Dorothy Howell, Grover Jones Jr. and Harold Jones.
Lois was a devoted member of Eastwood Baptist Church for 64 years. She was a loving wife, mother, Grandmother and "GG" to her family. She was a lifelong UK fan, enjoyed shopping and going to movies. She was an excellent cook and wonderful baker.
She is survived by her children, Shelley Thomas (Artie) of Alvaton, Stephany Carter (Mark), Susan Atchley (Kevin) both of Bowling Green, Thomas "Tom" Shriver (Lenka) of Carrboro, North Carolina. 10 grandchildren, Erin Beltz (Brad), Sarah Johnson (Ryan), Natalie Holland, Olivia Holland, Spenser Sawyers, Austin Thomas, Shelby Holland (Will), Savannah Sawyers, Luke and Emma Shriver. 6 great grandchildren, Mattie and Reese Johnson, Thomas and Samuel Beltz, and Lucy and Charlie Powell. Sister-in-law Mary Ann Smith (Morgan) of Winchester, TN. Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the JC Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the JC Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Commented